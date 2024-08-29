Jewish family can have anti-hate yard signs after neighbor used slur, court says

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has ruled that a Jewish family had the free-speech right to blanket their yard with signs decrying hate and racism after their next-door neighbor hurled an antisemitic slur at them during a property dispute 10 years ago. The court ruled Simon and Toby Galapo were exercising their rights under the Pennsylvania Constitution when they erected protest signs on their property and pointed them squarely at the neighbor’s house in the Philadelphia suburbs. The signs had messages such as “No Place 4 Racism.” The neighbors wanted the signs taken down, alleging they were defamatory and a nuisance.

