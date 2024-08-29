Libertarian candidates for US Congress removed from November ballot in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Three Libertarian candidates in Iowa running for U.S. Congress will not be named on election ballots this November after a panel ruled they failed to comply with state law. It’s a decision that could affect the outcome of at least one tightly contested race. The 2-1 ruling Wednesday by the state’s objection committee, composed of one Democratic and two Republican elected officials, upheld challenges to the candidates’ legitimacy. The chair of the Libertarian Party of Iowa told reporters after the hearing that Democrats and Republicans have both “done everything to keep us off the ballot.” But the Democrat on the panel who opposed the candidates’ removal accused his Republican colleagues of political bias.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.