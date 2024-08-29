Man whose escape from Kansas prison was featured in book, TV movie dies behind bars

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — An inmate whose escape from a Kansas prison hidden in a dog crate became the subject of a book and TV movie has died behind bars. John Manard, who was 45, died Sunday at the La Palma Correctional Facility, a private prison in Eloy, Arizona. The Kansas Department of Corrections says his cause of death is pending the result of an autopsy. Manard was serving a life sentence for a suburban Kansas City killing when he met woman who worked helping prisoners train animals for adoption. They struck up a romantic relationship and she helped him escape. They were captured 12 days later.

