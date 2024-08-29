Postmaster general is confident about ability to process mail-in ballots

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy says the U.S. Postal Service is ready for a flood of election mail. He says that some of the changes taking place are being paused to ensure they don’t interfere with performance and that he’s confident in the Postal Service’s capabilities. Changes include the opening of large hubs and rerouting of mail. It’s a far cry from four years ago when DeJoy was being criticized of dismantling mail-processing machines and removing blue postal boxes ahead of the presidential election. He says that if there is any lesson learned, it is that the Postal Service needed to be bolder in its messaging.

