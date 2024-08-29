Putin to travel to Mongolia next week despite an ICC warrant for his arrest

The Kremlin says that Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Mongolia next week despite the country being a member of the International Criminal Court. The ICC issued a warrant for Putin’s arrest last year. The visit is scheduled for Sept. 3 and it will be Putin’s first trip to an ICC member state since the warrant was issued in March 2023 over suspected war crimes in Ukraine. ICC members are bound to detain suspects for whom an arrest warrant has been issued by the court if they set foot on their soil. But the court doesn’t have any enforcement mechanism. The Kremlin on Thursday didn’t comment on the prospects of Putin being arrested in Mongolia.

