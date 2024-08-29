Small plane makes emergency landing on highway, then is hit by a vehicle

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say one person was injured when a vehicle hit a small plane that had made an emergency landing on a highway near an airport. Greensboro police say Piedmont Triad International Airport communications received a distress call around 8 p.m. Wednesday from a small, single-engine plane experiencing mechanical failure. Police say the plane made an emergency landing on westbound Interstate 840. After it stopped, a passenger vehicle hit the plane. One of the two people on the plane was taken to a hospital with a minor injury. The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.