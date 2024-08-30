Defense Department civilian to remain jailed awaiting trial on mishandling classified documents

A federal judge has overruled a magistrate and ordered a Defense Department civilian to remain jailed pending trial on accusations he mishandled classified documents. Fifty-year-old Gokhan Gun of Falls Church, Virginia, was arrested outside his home on Aug. 9. Prosecutors say the dual U.S.-Turkish citizen was carrying a Top Secret document on his way to a flight to Mexico. Gun said he was going on a fishing trip. Shortly after his arrest, a magistrate judge said Gun could remain on home detention while he awaited trial, despite objections from prosecutors. At a hearing Thursday in Alexandria, a district judge sided with prosecutors and ordered that Gun remain jailed.

