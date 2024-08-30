Italian prosecutors widen probe into superyacht that sank off Sicily to 2 more crew members

ROME (AP) — Italian prosecutors have put under investigation two more crew members of the Bayesian, the superyacht that sank off Sicily last week, killing seven people, their lawyer said. The move widens the probe into the shipwreck, for which the ship’s captain, New Zealander James Cutfield, is already under investigation for possible manslaughter and culpable shipwreck charges. Tim Parker Eaton, the engineer who was in charge of securing the yacht’s engine room, and sailor Matthew Griffith, who was on watch duty during the night of the disaster, are now under investigation for the same possible charges, their lawyer said.

