Jewish students at Columbia faced hostile environment during pro-Palestinian protests, report finds

A new report from Columbia University’s antisemitism task force describes a hostile climate for Jewish and Israeli students at the New York City institution during the last school year. The report released Friday also recommends university-wide training and better reporting measures. The report comes days before the start of a new school year, and in the wake of pro-Palestinian protests that shook the Ivy League school in the spring. The task force heard from Jewish students who described being ostracized from student groups and subjected to harassment. The report also recommends broadening the definition of antisemitism and the ways it can manifest.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.