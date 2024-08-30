Man charged with killing ex-wife and her boyfriend while his daughter waited in his car

ST. JAMES, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a New York man shot his former wife and her new boyfriend to death after first texting his 15-year-old daughter to exit the couple’s house and wait outside in his car. Fifty-year-old Daniel Coppola was charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of his ex-wife, Kelly Coppola, and her boyfriend, Kenneth Polhman Jr., in the Long Island hamlet of St. James on Wednesday. Suffolk County prosecutors said Friday that Coppola plotted the killings “in excruciating detail” in a typewritten note police found in his home. Coppola pleaded not guilty and defense lawyer Jason Cohen asked that his client be placed on suicide watch.

