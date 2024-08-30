Memphis City Council sues to reinstate gun control measures on November ballot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis City Council is suing the commission that oversees the city’s elections for removing three gun control questions from the November ballot after top Republican state leaders threatened to withhold tens of millions of dollars in state funding. Council Chairman JB Smiley Jr. announced the lawsuit against the Shelby County Election Commission on Friday. He said both Democratic and Republican council members support the ordinance that would put the gun control measures before voters. The lawsuit seeks to have the ballot measures reinstated after they were removed from the ballot by the commission on Tuesday without a public vote by its members.

