Prominent German leftist politician sprayed with a red liquid, likely paint, during campaign event

BERLIN (AP) — A prominent German leftist politician was sprayed with a red liquid, likely paint, during a campaign event in the eastern city of Erfurt, ahead of closely watched state elections on Sunday. Sara Wagenknecht, founder of the new Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance, was only lightly hit by the liquid but briefly left the stage, according to German news agency dpa. A man was seized and detained by security forces. While no one was injured, the incident comes as political violence is on the rise in Germany. Two states in eastern Germany hold elections on Sunday, when the far-right Alternative for Germany could become the strongest party for the first time. Wagenknecht’s party is also predicted to do well.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.