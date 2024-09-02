A vandal shatters windows and doors at Buffalo City Hall

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A vandal has smashed windows and shattered glass doors at Buffalo City Hall. Police say the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, when the 32-story Art Deco building was closed. Witnesses told WKBW-TV that they saw a man shouting outside City Hall and breaking glass for several minutes until police arrived and took him into custody. Buffalo police said in a statement that the man “damaged a number of exterior doors and windows at City Hall” and damaged another building a few blocks away. Police have not released the suspect’s name, information on charges or other details.

