Two dead and three injured after man drives his car through restaurant patio in Minnesota

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — Police say two people dead are three are injured after a man drove his car through a restaurant patio in a Minneapolis suburb on Sunday. Surveillance footage captured a man driving into the outdoor patio of the Park Tavern in St. Louis Park, a city immediately west of Minneapolis. Police did not name the man. The footage shows him entering the restaurant parking lot on Sunday evening but not going inside. He attempted to park before driving into the outdoor patio. The driver was arrested for criminal vehicular homicide. Police did not offer a more details on a potential motive.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.