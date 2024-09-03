Skip to Content
7 people arrested after allegedly robbing jewelry store in Ciudad Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Seven people have been arrested in connection to a jewelry store robbery in Ciudad Juarez on Saturday, August 31st. The incident was allegedly caught on surveillance camera.

Juarez authorities say an armed group used firearms to shoot at display windows at a jewelry store inside the Plaza Juarez Mall. Officials say the group got away with several pieces of jewelry. Authorities say the group then fled in a red minivan that had no license plates.

After several hours, Juarez authorities were able to locate and arrest the alleged robbers in the Salvárcar neighborhood. Authorities seized 2 firearms and 148 pieces of jewelry. The suspects names have not yet been released.

