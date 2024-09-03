Bolivia moves World Cup qualifier to even higher altitude, hoping to elevate performance

EL ALTO, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivia has always been a difficult place to play and the challenge has just got even higher. Literally. The men’s national soccer team is hoping that staging home World Cup qualifiers at an altitude higher than ever will help them get off the bottom of the South American standings. The Bolivians usually play in the capital La Paz at 3,640 meters (11,940 feet) above sea level, but they’ve been allowed to move their games to El Alto, the second largest city in the country at an altitude of 4,150 meters (13,615 feet). That’s nine Empire State Buildings on top of each other. With one win and five losses, Bolivia is second to last in the standings and they need a win on Thursday against visiting Venezuela.

