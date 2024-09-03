Hyundai unveils 2025 electric SUVs aiming for broader appeal with improved range, charging options

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Hyundai is aiming to broaden the appeal of its Ioniq 5 electric SUVs with 2025 models boasting improved battery range and additional charging options. The South Korean automaker unveiled the new EVs on Tuesday in Savannah, Georgia, a few miles from Hyundai’s huge new factory that will begin producing the vehicles before the year’s end. During the first half of this year, the Ioniq 5 was the second-best selling electric vehicle in the U.S. that wasn’t a Tesla. Hyundai says its latest Ioniq 5s have increased range from 220 to 240 miles compared to last year’s base model. The new EVs are also compatible with Tesla’s Supercharger battery charging stations. Hyundai hasn’t yet revealed the price.

