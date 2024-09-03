Iran’s Supreme Court backs death penalty for Guard volunteer over 2022 protest killing, lawyer says

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s Supreme Court has upheld a death sentence imposed on a member of the all-volunteer wing of the country’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard who stormed a house during 2022 protests over the death of Mahsa Amini and killed a 60-year-old man. That’s according to an Iranian lawyer. The sentence for the Basij member marks a rare moment for Iran to hold accountable its security forces, who waged a bloody, monthslong crackdown on all dissent over Amini’s death that killed more than 500 people and saw over 22,000 detained. Iran has since put to death multiple protesters detained in the crackdown — those accused of killing security forces — after closed-door trials criticized by activists abroad.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.