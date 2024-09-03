Islamic State group claims Kabul suicide attack that killed at least 6

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing this week at a prosecutor’s office in Kabul that killed at least six people and injured 13. The group said in a statement Tuesday on its news outlet Amaq that the assailant detonated his explosive-laden vest as investigators and other employees were leaving work. It said that Monday’s attack was to avenge people detained in prisons run by the country’s Taliban government. IS claimed the blast killed 45 people, a far higher number of victims than the death toll of six given by Taliban officials. Officials of the Taliban government were not immediately available for comment on the IS claim.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.