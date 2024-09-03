Man sentenced to over 1 year in prison for thousands of harassing calls to congressional offices

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former Maryland resident has been sentenced to more than one year behind bars for making thousands of threatening and harassing telephone calls to dozens of congressional offices across the country. Prosecutors say Ade Salim Lilly’s telephone harassment campaign included approximately 12,000 telephone calls over the span of 19 months to more than 50 offices for members of Congress. On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly sentenced Lilly to 13 months of incarceration followed by three years of supervised release.

