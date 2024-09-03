Overnight shootings along Seattle-area interstate injure 4

SEATTLE (AP) — Separate shootings overnight along Interstate 5 in the Seattle area left at least four people injured, one critically. Officials say a suspect was arrested early Tuesday. Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said on social media that the first shooting was reported Monday night. KOMO-TV reports that one injured person drove to a fire station for treatment before being taken to the hospital. The state patrol soon received reports of two additional shootings. KOMO reported that the Seattle Fire Department said its crews treated a 20-year-old woman who was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

