Police say 11-year-old used 2 guns to kill former Louisiana mayor and his daughter

MINDEN, La. (AP) — Police say an 11-year-old boy is suspected of using two guns to fatally shoot a former Louisiana mayor and his daughter over the weekend. Jared McIver is chief of police in the northern city of Minden. He said Tuesday that officers found the bodies of 82-year-old Joe Cornelius Sr. and his 31-year-old daughter Keisha Miles at a residence Sunday morning. The boy eventually confessed to the killings but police say his motives remain unclear. The child cannot be prosecuted as an adult under Louisiana law. If convicted as a juvenile, he could be held until he turned 21.

