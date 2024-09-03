RFK Jr. must remain on the Michigan ballot, judge says

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan judge has ruled that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. must remain on the presidential ballot, rejecting a request from the ex-third party candidate to remove his name. Since he suspended his campaign and endorsed former President Donald Trump in August, Kennedy has sought to withdraw his name in states — like battleground Michigan — where the race could be close while making efforts to remain on the ballot in states where he is unlikely to make a difference between the major party candidates. Kennedy sued Michigan Secretary of State Friday. Court of Claims Judge Christopher P. Yates ruled against him Tuesday.

