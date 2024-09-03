UGA fatal crash survivor settles lawsuit with athletic association

ATLANTA (AP) — A former University of Georgia recruiting analyst severely injured in a deadly car crash has settled her lawsuit against the school’s athletic association. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports attorneys for Victoria Bowles said they were dismissing the lawsuit after coming to an agreement. University of Georgia Athletic Association spokesman Steven Drummond said the parties agreed to resolve Ms. Bowles’ claim to avoid further litigation. Bowles was hurt Jan. 15, 2023 in a crash that followed the university’s celebration of the Georgia football program’s back-to-back national championships. Another recruiting analyst, Chandler LeCroy, and offensive lineman Devin Willock died in the accident. Bowles’ lawsuit continues against LeCroy’s estate and former UGA football star Jalen Carter.

