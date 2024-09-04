A man serving a 20-year sentence in New York gets on the ballot for Alaska’s lone House seat

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A man serving time on a 20-year prison sentence for threatening officials in New Jersey has made it onto Alaska’s general election ballot for the state’s lone U.S. House seat this November. Eric Hafner was convicted in 2022 and sentenced to serve 20 years in federal prison. He originally came in sixth in Alaska’s ranked choice primary, which allows only the top four vote-getters to advance. But both Republican Matthew Salisbury and Republican Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom have withdrawn. That means Hafner will appear on the November general election ballot along with John Wayne Howe of the Independence Party and frontrunners Democratic U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola and Republican Nick Begich.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.