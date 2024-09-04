A utility investigated but didn’t find a gas leak before a fatal Maryland house explosion

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A preliminary report on a fatal home explosion in Maryland says two people reported smelling gas at the residence the night before but a leak wasn’t found. The National Transportation Safety Board released the report Wednesday. An Aug. 11 explosion at the home in Bel Air, Maryland, killed the homeowner and a responding contractor. The NTSB says a technician and a neighbor reported smelling gas the night before but gas workers couldn’t find a leak. Baltimore Gas and Electric says it has recently taken steps to enhance the safety and performance of its employees and contractors.

