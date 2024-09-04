Decomposing body found in closet of nursing home where man went missing

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. (AP) — A family believes a body found in a Florida nursing home’s closet is a 71-year-old man who went missing from the facility nearly two weeks earlier. The family of Elin Etienne believes it was his decomposing body that was found Monday in a closet at the North Dade Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 11 days after he went missing. He had been a patient at the facility after suffering a brain aneurysm earlier in August. Granddaughter Ruth Keisha Etienne said nursing home administrators never notified them that a body had been found. She says an anonymous caller told them. The nursing home declined comment Wednesday. Police are investigating. The medical examiner hasn’t officially identified the body.

