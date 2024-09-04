Filipino politician wanted over killings likely to be returned home soon, East Timor president says

DILI, East Timor (AP) — East Timor’s president says a former Filipino congressman who sought asylum in East Timor after being accused of orchestrating the killings of a provincial governor and others will likely be returned home to face charges. Arnolfo Teves Jr. was taken into custody while playing at a golf driving range in the Timorese capital of Dili in March after an Interpol red notice was issued for his arrest. He then sought asylum in the impoverished Southeast Asian nation. President José Ramos-Horta said in an interview that it’s “very likely” that Teves has exhausted his appeals and will have to leave the country.

