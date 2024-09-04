Former Lebanese central bank governor charged with embezzling $42m in ongoing corruption probe

BEIRUT (AP) — Three judicial officials have told the Associated Press that Lebanon has charged its embattled former central bank governor with the embezzlement of $42 million. Riad Salameh was charged a day after he was detained following an interrogation by Lebanon’s top public prosecutor over several alleged financial crimes. Salameh ended his 30-year term as central bank governor a year ago under a cloud, with several European countries probing his alleged financial crimes. Many in Lebanon blame him for the financial crisis that has gripped the country since 2019. He has repeatedly denied allegations of corruption, embezzlement and illicit enrichment.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.