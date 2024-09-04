House Republicans subpoena Secretary Blinken for testimony on US withdrawal from Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans have issued a subpoena for testimony from Secretary of State Antony Blinken as they finish their investigation into the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Rep. Michael McCaul, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, sent a subpoena letter late Tuesday ordering Blinken to appear before the committee by Sept. 19 or face a contempt of Congress charge. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller responded that Blinken is unable to testify on the dates proposed by the committee as he will be traveling for work the majority of September. The spokesman claimed the committee has denied “reasonable alternatives” to the subpoena date.

