Judge blocks Ohio from enforcing laws restricting medication abortions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two more Ohio abortion restrictions have been blocked in court as the legal impacts of a 2023 constitutional amendment guaranteeing access to the procedure continue to be felt. A Cincinnati judge’s Aug. 29 preliminary injunction temporarily halts enforcement of a ban on using telemedicine for medication abortions and a second law prohibiting non-doctors from prescribing mifepristone used in the procedure. A Columbus judge had blocked enforcement of several other abortion-related laws whose requirements combined to create a 24-hour waiting period for abortion seekers. The Center for Christian Virtue decried the order and defended the laws as protecting mothers and babies.

