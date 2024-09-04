Mayor condemns GOP Senate race ad tying Democrat to Wisconsin Christmas parade killings

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin mayor is condemning a campaign ad run by a Republican independent group that links a Democratic senator with a 2021 Christmas parade massacre. Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly called the ad a “pitiful political tool” that “hurts the whole entire community.” U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin faces Republican Eric Hovde in one of the country’s most hotly contested Senate races this year. The race is crucial for Democrats to win to maintain majority control of the Senate. The ad was paid for by an independent group aligned with Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Six people died in November 2021 when Darrell Brooks Jr. drove his SUV through the Waukesha Christmas parade route.

