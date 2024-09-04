Tribal leaders push Republican Tim Sheehy to apologize for comments on Native Americans

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Tribal leaders in Montana are pressing Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tim Sheehy to apologize over remarks he made about Native Americans being “drunk at 8 a.m.” Audio recordings of Sheehy’s racial comments were obtained by Char-Koosta News, the official publication of the Flathead Indian Reservation. The Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council says the Republican’s remarks perpetuate negative stereotypes about Native Americans. Sheehy’s campaign did not dispute the authenticity of the recordings. A spokesperson said the Republican sometimes works cattle with a friend on the Crow Reservation. The spokesperson did not say if Sheehy would apologize for his remarks.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.