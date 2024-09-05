A 13-foot (and growing) python was seized from a New York home and sent to a zoo

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (AP) — A 13-foot (4-meter) Burmese python was confiscated from an upstate New York man who was keeping the still-growing snake in a small tank. The state Department of Environmental Conservation got a complaint about an illegally owned snake in the town of New Hartford on Aug. 28. Environment Conservation Police Officer Jeff Hull responded and found the snake in a 4-to-5-foot (1.2-to-1.5-meter)tank. The snake appeared to be in good health and was still growing. Burmese pythons are illegal to own in New York without a permit. The one was relocated to the Fort Rickey Discovery Zoo in Rome, which has a permit.

