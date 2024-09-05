Human remains believed to be hundreds of years old found on shores of Minnesota lake

People gathering wild rice from Minnesota’s third largest lake have stumbled across human skeletal remains that are believed to be several hundred years old. Authorities suspect erosion caused the remains of at least three people to surface on the shores of Leech Lake. The remains were discovered Saturday on the shores of the lake located mainly within the Leech Lake Indian Reservation in the north-central part of the state. Several tribes have called the area home. Remains periodically are found in the area. Authorities are urging people to contact law enforcement if they encounter suspected human remains.

