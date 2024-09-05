Judge in Brazil orders slaughterhouses to pay for Amazon reforestation
Associated Press
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A court in the Brazilian state of Rondonia has found two beef slaughterhouses guilty of buying cattle out of what is supposed to be a protected area in the Brazilian Amazon, which is illegal. Raising cattle on protected land is a major source of deforestation. The companies Distriboi and Irmãos Gonçalves were convicted to pay compensation for environmental damages. They can appeal the decision.