Nevada high court ends casino mogul Steve Wynn’s defamation suit against The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada Supreme Court has ended a defamation lawsuit brought by casino mogul Steve Wynn against The Associated Press in 2018. The state’s highest court on Thursday unanimously dismissed Wynn’s claim that he was defamed by an AP story about accounts to Las Vegas police from two women who alleged he committed sexual misconduct. The decision came under a state law limiting what are known as “strategic lawsuits against public participation.” AP says it is pleased with the ruling. Wynn’s attorneys didn’t respond to messages. Wynn is 82 and now lives in Florida. He has cut ties to the industry he helped shape in Las Vegas and has consistently denied sexual misconduct allegations against him.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.