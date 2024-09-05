The team hosting the NFL game in Brazil rejects Packers’ and Eagles’ green because of soccer rivalry
AP Sports Writer
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer club Corinthians, the team turning over its stadium for the first NFL game ever to be played in South America, dislikes anything green so much that its executives tried to paint the field black about a decade ago. It was an effort to steer Corinthians fans away from any reference to local rival Palmeiras, the team they have been feuding with for more than a century. On Friday, however, NeoQuimica Arena will be awash with green when the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles play the second game of the NFL season in Sao Paulo.