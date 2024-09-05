Video game performers reach agreement with 80 video games on AI terms

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Video game performers have reached a turning point in their strike against developers with 80 individual video games signing agreements with the performers’ union and accepting artificial intelligence provisions they have been seeking. Members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists began striking in July after negotiations with game industry giants that began more than a year and a half ago came to a halt over AI protections. Performers impacted by the work stoppage can now work on the 80 games that have inked agreements with SAG-AFTRA that secure wage improvements, protections around “exploitative uses” of artificial intelligence and safety precautions.

