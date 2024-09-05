Women lawmakers take the lead in shaping policy in Nebraska. Advocates hope other states follow.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Women in the Nebraska Legislature largely took the reins in a recent special session called by Gov. Jim Pillen to lower property taxes. And many are seeking to get more accomplished to lower taxes for working families in the upcoming legislative session that begins in January. Eighteen women currently hold seats in the 49-member Nebraska Legislature. The Center for Women and Politics at Rutgers University says that ranks Nebraska 19th among states for the percentage of women in state legislatures. Five women Nebraska lawmakers will not return next year because of term limits, while a sixth is not seeking re-election. A dozen legislative races this year have at least one woman running.

