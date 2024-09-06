Autopsy performed on rapper Rich Homie Quan, but cause not yet revealed

ATLANTA (AP) — An autopsy has been performed on rapper Rich Homie Quan, but his cause of death won’t be given until further tests are completed. Georgia’s Fulton County Medical Examiner said the autopsy was done Friday, a day after the rapper died at a hospital in his hometown of Atlanta at age 33. The medical examiner said the cause of death won’t be announced until laboratory studies are done. Rich Homie Quan was one of the biggest names in hip-hop in the mid-2010s, gaining mainstream fame through trap singles “Type of Way” and “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh).”

