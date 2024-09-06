Biden to host British Prime Minister Starmer next week for White House talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for talks next week in Washington that are expected to touch on the wars in Ukraine and Gaza. Next Friday’s meeting with the leader of one of America’s closest allies comes as Biden looks to step up engagement on the international stage in his final months in office. U.S. allies and adversaries are also intently watching how the race to succeed Biden between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump plays out. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the leaders would also discuss threats to commercial shipping in the Red Sea posed by the Houthis, an Iranian-backed group, shared concerns about the Indo-Pacific, and more.

