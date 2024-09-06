Skip to Content
Bomb threat forces Vistara airline plane en route to Frankfurt to land in Turkey

Published 10:36 AM

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Officials say a Vistara airline flight en route to Germany from India has made a forced landing in Turkey following a bomb threat. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said Flight VTI027  from Mumbai to Frankfurt landed at the airport in Erzurum, in eastern Turkey, with 247 passengers and crew. All passengers were safely evacuated from the plane. Bomb disposal experts and two search dogs were going through the plane while the airport was closed to all departures and landings. Vistara said on the social media platform X that the plane was diverted to Erzurum due to security reasons, adding that it had landed safely.

Associated Press

