Court puts Ohio House speaker back in control of GOP purse strings
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An appeals court has returned control of Ohio House Republicans’ campaign purse strings to Speaker Jason Stephens. But the Thursday ruling appeared to do virtually nothing to resolve the yearlong intraparty dispute that’s hindered lawmaking in the state. A three-judge panel of the 10th District Court of Appeals ruled unanimously to vacate a lower court order that put a rival GOP faction in charge of the Ohio House Republican Alliance. Stephens called on Republicans to come together, but the head of the rival group said he will continue his work and the ruling will have “no practical effect.”