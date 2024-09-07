Democrats aim for the sky over college football games to keep the spotlight on Project 2025

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have denounced it in hundreds of ads and billboards, printed it in oversized book form as a convention prop, and mentioned it in seemingly every speech and press statement. Now, they will take their campaign against the conservative Project 2025 blueprint, written by allies of Republican Donald Trump, to the skies above college football stadiums in key swing states. Democratic National Committee-sponsored banners pulled by small airplanes are on tap Saturday to fly over Michigan Stadium and home games for Penn State, Wisconsin and Georgia.

