An Oregon man is charged in the killing of a nurse days after her wedding

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon nurse was found dead after not showing up for work just days after getting married in Hawaii, and her neighbor was to appear in court Monday on murder charges. Beaverton police say 27-year-old Bryce Schubert was arrested in connection with the death of 32-year-old Melissa Jubane. Police conducted a welfare check at Jubane’s apartment in the Portland suburb after she did not show up for work Wednesday. Police say her remains have been recovered. Schubert was to be arraigned Monday and the court will address his legal representation.

