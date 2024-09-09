Belgium’s top migration official criticizes Hungary for threatening to bus migrants to Brussels
BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium’s top migration official has criticized Hungary for threatening to send a bus convoy of migrants to Brussels in retaliation against European Union policies. She suggests they will be stopped at the border.. Hungary’s anti-immigrant government says it’s serious about a plan to provide asylum-seekers free one-way travel to Brussels. The move is meant to pressure the European Commission into dropping heavy fines against Hungary for its restrictive asylum policies. The commission is based in the Belgian capital. In June, the European Court of Justice ordered Hungary to pay a fine of 200 million euros ($216 million) for persistently breaking the bloc’s asylum rules.