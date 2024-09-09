Deadline approaching for appeals in case that exonerated US Open champion Jannik Sinner from doping

ROME (AP) — Time is running out for appeals to be filed in the case that exonerated U.S. Open champion Jannik Sinner from doping. The World Anti-Doping Agency and Italy’s anti-doping agency likely have only a few more days to challenge the decision announced by the International Tennis Integrity Agency on Aug. 20. There is a 21-day window to appeal that started when the parties received the decision. Any appeal would be filed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Sinner tested positive twice for an anabolic steroid in March but was not suspended because it was determined the banned performance-enhancer entered his system unintentionally through a massage from his physiotherapist.

