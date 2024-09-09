Givenchy names Sarah Burton new creative director

PARIS (AP) — The Paris luxury fashion house Givenchy has named Sarah Burton creative director for women’s and men’s collections, with immediate effect. The appointment was announced on Monday. Burton, who stepped down from Alexander McQueen last year, said she was excited “to bring to Givenchy my own vision, sensibility and beliefs.” Burton becomes the eighth designer at the French luxury house founded in 1953 by Hubert de Givenchy, who stayed on until 1995. She is its second female creative director. Burton’s predecessors at Givenchy include Alexander McQueen, who designed at the Paris fashion house from 1996-2001.

