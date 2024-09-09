Keri-Lynn Wilson, who founded Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra, becomes music director of Kyiv Camerata

NEW YORK (AP) — Keri-Lynn Wilson has been hired as music director of the Kyiv Camerata. She succeeds Valery Matyukhin, who established the chamber orchestra in 1977 and died last year. Wilson, a 57-year-old Canadian-Ukrainian conductor, founded the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. She is the wife of Metropolitan Opera general manager Peter Gelb. Wilson makes her debuts this season at the New York Philharmonic and Berlin’s Staatsoper unter den Linden. She has conducted at London’s Royal Opera, the Vienna State Opera, the Paris Opéra, the Bavarian State Opera and the Met.

